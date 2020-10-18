Darlene Susan Moll (nee Brodeur), 65, of Atlanta, Georgia, left her broken body on Earth and passed into heaven to join her family on October 16th, 2020. Born in Worcester, Massachusetts, on August 27th, 1955, she was the wife and companion in life of Brent Wade Moll. They were married in Hershey, Pennsylvania, on December 22nd, 1974. Darlene was a 1973 graduate of Cedar Crest High School, Lebanon, Pennsylvania. After graduating, she entered the United States Air Force, in which she served for eight years. She was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, being decorated with the Air Force Commendation Medal twice for her meritorious achievement and service. She also was awarded the Long Tour Air Force Overseas Service Ribbon twice for her NATO service in West Germany and the United Kingdom; the Air Force Longevity Service Award twice; the Air Force Good Conduct Medal three times, the National Defense Service Medal for her Cold War and Vietnam Era service; the Air Force Small Arms Marksmanship ribbon, as well as other unit and service awards during her military service. Mrs. Moll was a 1985 graduate of the University of South Carolina, Columbia, South Carolina. Darlene earned a Bachelor of Science degree, majoring in Statistical Analysis, as well as studying Geography and Art. After her university studies, she became a statistician, and also was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband; her brother Paul A Brodeur of Palmyra, PA; brother Raymond F. Brodeur, Bethlehem, PA, brother Richard E. Brodeur, North Palm Beach, FL. She was preceded in passing by her brother Albert J. Brodeur, Jr. of Palm Bay FL, and her parents Albert Sr. and Dolorosa M. Brodeur of Port St. Lucie FL. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews in Florida and Pennsylvania, as well as numerous relatives in Massachusetts.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown, www.jsburkholder.com