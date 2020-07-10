1/2
Darren S. Wolfe Sr.
Darren Wolfe Sr., 52, of Allentown passed away July 8th at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Connellsville, he was a son of Nancy (Zupper) Wolfe and the late David Wolfe. He worked as a manager at Lehigh Valley area Pizza shops, including Domino's Pizza.

He is survived by his sons Darren Wolfe Jr. of Moon Twp., David Wolfe and wife Margo of Coaldale and Michelle Lynn Torres and husband Juan of Dillard, GA; brothers Daniel, Sean and sisters Debbie Borrelli and Lisa Wolfe; grandchildren Juan Jr. "JJ", William and Bailey.

Services are private, arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home
1227 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 433-2200
Memories & Condolences
July 9, 2020
Love you brother and miss you
Lisa Wolfe
Sister
July 9, 2020
Love and miss you dad
David wolfe
Son
July 9, 2020
Shannon Thompson
July 9, 2020
I love and miss you brother. I hope your with dad. Love your sister Debbie. (Moose jr.)
Debbie Borrelli
Sister
July 9, 2020
In memory of my Loving father, you were taking from us to soon but your life will live on in our hearts.
Darren Wolfe
Son
