Darren Wolfe Sr., 52, of Allentown passed away July 8th at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Connellsville, he was a son of Nancy (Zupper) Wolfe and the late David Wolfe. He worked as a manager at Lehigh Valley area Pizza shops, including Domino's Pizza.



He is survived by his sons Darren Wolfe Jr. of Moon Twp., David Wolfe and wife Margo of Coaldale and Michelle Lynn Torres and husband Juan of Dillard, GA; brothers Daniel, Sean and sisters Debbie Borrelli and Lisa Wolfe; grandchildren Juan Jr. "JJ", William and Bailey.



Services are private, arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.



