Darren T. McConnell, 50, of Salisbury Twp., passed away July 22, 2020, in the home of his parents in Lower Macungie Twp. He was the husband of Denise M. (Grim) McConnell. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Joseph M. and Cheryl A. (Day) McConnell. He was a 1988 graduate of Salisbury High School.
Survivors: Wife; Parents; Daughter, Darcy R. McConnell; Brothers, Joseph M. McConnell, Jr. and his wife Robyn and Mark M. McConnell and his wife Kristine.
Services: A Celebration in Life may be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.
Contributions: No flowers please. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler PL., Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.