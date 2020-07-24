1/1
Darren T. McConnell
Darren T. McConnell, 50, of Salisbury Twp., passed away July 22, 2020, in the home of his parents in Lower Macungie Twp. He was the husband of Denise M. (Grim) McConnell. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Joseph M. and Cheryl A. (Day) McConnell. He was a 1988 graduate of Salisbury High School.

Survivors: Wife; Parents; Daughter, Darcy R. McConnell; Brothers, Joseph M. McConnell, Jr. and his wife Robyn and Mark M. McConnell and his wife Kristine.

Services: A Celebration in Life may be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.

Contributions: No flowers please. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler PL., Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Cheryl n Joe, I'm so sorry for all your loses the lady couple of months... well you know he was welcomed with open arms!! God bless you guys...our prayers are with you!! Buddy and Sharon
Sharon mahalick
Family
July 24, 2020
Cheryl and Joe,
How our hearts are breaking for the immense losses you have experienced in such a short time. May you find some sense of healing in the coming days. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
With our heartfelt sympathy,
Tony & Dorene Kanusky
July 23, 2020
Denise. So very sorry to hear about Darren. My sincere sympathies to you and all those who love Darren. May God hold you in the palms of his hands while you grieve. From your Fun and Fitness exercise buddy Sue.
Susan Kauffman
Friend
July 23, 2020
Denise & Family
I am sorry to hear of Darren's passing. He's not in pain anymore and resting in peace. Condolences to all of his family.
I'm Lynda Henninger's mother.
Sandra Ackerman
July 23, 2020
Darren was a funny and carefree guy. He will be greatly missed by many friends! My heart goes out to Denise, Darcy, and the rest of Darren’s family. Love to all of you.
Jennifer Moser
Friend
