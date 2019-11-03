Home

Bobbitt Memorial Chapel
1299 E. Highland Avenue
San Bernardino, CA 92404
(909) 882-3761
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:30 PM
Riverside National Cemetery.
Darren William Stahl


1966 - 2019
Darren William Stahl Obituary
Darren Stahl, 53, of Pinon Hills, CA died October 18, 2019. He was born in Allentown, PA and lived in Pinon Hills, CA for 14 years.

Darren worked at Mt. SAC for more than 30 years, was a proud marine, and enjoyed hunting fishing and golfing.

Darren Stahl is survived by his wife Cheryl and son Hunter, brother, Greg and wife Terry Stahl of Greeley, CO, sister Michele Stahl Kulp and husband Dave of Slatington, PA, niece Carissa, and three nephews Jason, Brennan and David.

Services will be held on November 6th, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019
