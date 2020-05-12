Darryl David Fritze (75), a longtime resident of Whitehall, passed away suddenly on April 27, 2020 near his home. Born on January 18, 1945 in Philadelphia, the family moved to Whitehall when he was a child. While in High School, he played trumpet in the school band, was a Lehigh Valley Science Fair winner and Finalist for the National Science Fair Awards in Chicago in 1961. He graduated from Whitehall High School (1962), Muhlenberg College (1966) and attained his Masters of Science Degree from the University of Iowa, where he was also a teaching fellow (1968). He was also a Doctoral student in Botany and a teaching Fellow at the University of Texas for three years. He worked at Shell Oil and Wyeth Labs. He maintained an interest in science throughout his life and was a member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whitehall. Son of the late Rev. Carroll O. R. Fritze and Margaret E. (Conrad) Fritze, he is survived by brothers, Wayne A. Fritze of Baltimore, MD, and Gregory P. Fritze of Daytona Beach Shores, FL. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall is honored to handle his arrangements.



