Suffolk, VA - Darryl Dennis Miller, 81, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was the son of the late Samuel and Margaret Miller. He was a former member of American Legion in Allentown and VFW in Emmaus, PA and enjoyed working with stained glass. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 58 years, Arlene Miller; daughter, Lisa Anderson (Scott), both of Suffolk, VA; nephew, Larry Miller of Center Valley, PA; and a sister, June Logue of Allentown, PA. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, New York 10018. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.