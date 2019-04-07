Resources More Obituaries for Darryl Dietrich Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Darryl M. Dietrich

Obituary Condolences Flowers Darryl M Dietrich, age 72, passed away peacefully in the early morning of April 2, 2019 in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to being a beloved teacher and mentor, he was the longest-serving lay member of the faculty in the history of The College of St. Scholastica.Darryl was born September 20, 1946 in Allentown, Pennsylvania to Marvin and Ellen (Andrews) Dietrich, and was raised by both his parents and maternal grandparents, Mamie and Malcom Andrews, in Slatington, Pennsylvania.He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jane Ellen Kreitz Dietrich, along with his borrowed son, Naren Hazareesingh, and Naren's parents, Nedra and Sangeet; his cousins Keith Andrews, Karen McCallson, and Kathy Ciaffa and their father, Francis Andrews of Raiford, FL; his cousin, Mary (Bittner) Henry of Kutztown, PA, and his sister-in-law, Gretchen Rowlands Kreitz of Slatington, PA. After graduating from Slatington High School in Pennsylvania in 1964, Darryl went to Franklin and Marshall College and earned a BA in Psychology in 1968. He was drafted into the U.S. Army Corps and served in Vietnam from June 1969 to May 1970 as a Preventative Medicine Specialist. Following his military service, he entered Syracuse University's Doctoral Program in Developmental Psychology and earned his PhD in 1975. That year, he was hired at the College of St Scholastica, where he worked his entire career of 44 years in the Psychology Department.In addition to winning the Max H. Lavine Award for Teaching Excellence in 1985, Darryl held many leadership roles at the College. These included Department Chair for 13 years, Behavioral Arts and Sciences Chair for 5 years, Assistant Vice President of Academic Affairs for 2 years, and Director of General Education for 3 years. In February of this year, he celebrated being granted Faculty Emeritus status. Darryl lives on in his colleagues, as he graciously and generously mentored them to walk in his footsteps of service, scholarship, and teaching in the College's Benedictine Tradition. He is remembered with gratitude by hundreds of former students who benefited from his caring attention and his commitment to academic excellence.Darryl and his family appreciate the attention of the team of physicians from Family Practice; the friendliness and vivaciousness of his physical therapist Monica Kamari-Desulme at Essentia; the concern and support of his oncologist Dr. Homam Alkaied; and the kind, thoughtful care of nurses while he was in St. Luke's Hospice. They also thank the Sisters of the St Scholastica Monastery for their prayers. The family, friends and colleagues of the late Darryl Dietrich invite you to a tribute in his honor at 4 p.m. Monday, April 29, in Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel on The College of St.Scholastica Campus. Following the tribute, dinner will be served in the Benedictine Commons. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to the Darryl Dietrich Scholarship Fund at The College of St Scholastica, 1200 Kenwood Avenue, Duluth, MN 55811. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries