Darthy M. Lorah, 91, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Monday, February 4, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of Mark C. Lorah. Darthy was born in West Bowmanstown on August 19, 1927 to the late Owen and Florence E. (Bowman) Frey. She worked at the former Gamet Sewing Factory as a seamstress for 25 years until retiring. She is a faithful member of First United Church of Christ, Hellertown where she was part of the Quilters. SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving husband of 70 years; son: Gregory A. Lorah of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Ryan D. Lorah, Alyssa J. Yen; great grandchildren: Ivy Lorah, Caleb Yen. Predeceased by siblings: Wayne, Marlin, Horace & Luther Frey, Marguerite Wilk, Geraldine Bowman & Ruth Snyder.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at the First United Church of Christ, 501 Northampton St. Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorial to her church, 501 Northampton Street, Hellertown, PA 18055. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary