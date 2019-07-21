Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home
1064 Fifth Street
Catasauqua, PA 18032
610-264-0161
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
the columbarium in the cemetery of Union United Church of Christ
Neffs, PA
View Map
Darwin E. Becker


1935 - 2019
Darwin E. Becker Obituary
Darwin E. Becker, 84, of Whitehall passed away peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest May 27, 2019. The son of the late Clarence M. and Ethel (Wenner) Becker, Darwin was born in Allentown January 24, 1935. As a resident of Catasauqua for more than four decades, he and his late wife Marilyn E. (Loch) Becker who passed away in 2010 were owners and operators of E and F Upholstery. Darwin was active in the Catasauqua Community and was a past president of the Rotary Club. In 2011, he moved to Whitehall Township and maintained a home there although he resided at Fellowship Manor from 2014 until being hospitalized in May. He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Carter and Mary Becker in Michigan, a nephew, Rustin Becker in Wisconsin, a niece, Tana Becker Moberg in North Carolina, three grand nieces and a grand nephew. A memorial service will be on Thursday July 25, 2019, 11:00 am at the columbarium in the cemetery of Union United Church of Christ in Neffs, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to c/o the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 1064 Fifth St. North Catasauqua, Pa. 18032.
Published in Morning Call on July 21, 2019
