Daryle K. Gambler, 97, formerly of Alburtis, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in ManorCare, West Allentown. He was the widower of Sarah S. (Long) Gambler, who died on February 17, 1983. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Anna Gambler. Born in Longswamp Township, Daryle was a son of the late Daniel and Addie (Conrad) Gambler. Daryle is survived by his daughter, Faye J. (Gambler), wife of Nevin L. Bauer, Alburtis; two grandchildren, Patrice E. (Bauer) Fry, Emmaus, and Tyler K. Bauer, Macungie; and a great-granddaughter, Sara Fry. In addition to his wives and parents, Daryle was predeceased by his son, Kenneth L. Gambler in 1970, and numerous siblings. Graveside services and burial will be held privately in Lehigh Zion Cemetery, Alburtis. Daryle's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the "Angels" and caregivers at ManorCare for the love and care shown to him. The family requests contributions be made in Daryle's memory to The Alburtis Rod and Gun Club, 3818 Gun Club Road, Alburtis, Pennsylvania 18011. Ludwick Funeral Homes ,Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com
.