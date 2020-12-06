1/
Daryle K. Gambler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daryle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daryle K. Gambler, 97, formerly of Alburtis, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, in ManorCare, West Allentown. He was the widower of Sarah S. (Long) Gambler, who died on February 17, 1983. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Anna Gambler. Born in Longswamp Township, Daryle was a son of the late Daniel and Addie (Conrad) Gambler. Daryle is survived by his daughter, Faye J. (Gambler), wife of Nevin L. Bauer, Alburtis; two grandchildren, Patrice E. (Bauer) Fry, Emmaus, and Tyler K. Bauer, Macungie; and a great-granddaughter, Sara Fry. In addition to his wives and parents, Daryle was predeceased by his son, Kenneth L. Gambler in 1970, and numerous siblings. Graveside services and burial will be held privately in Lehigh Zion Cemetery, Alburtis. Daryle's family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the "Angels" and caregivers at ManorCare for the love and care shown to him. The family requests contributions be made in Daryle's memory to The Alburtis Rod and Gun Club, 3818 Gun Club Road, Alburtis, Pennsylvania 18011. Ludwick Funeral Homes ,Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ludwick Funeral Homes
25 East Weis Street
Topton, PA 19562 1217
610-682-2434
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ludwick Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved