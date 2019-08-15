|
David A. Fisher, 86, of Hanover Township, Bethlehem, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. He was born November 19, 1932 in Allentown, PA. He was the son of Earl A. and Helen M. (Horldt) Fisher. He was the husband of Shirley A. (Brotzman) Fisher. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 23, 2019. David graduated from Lehigh University where he received a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. He worked for PP&L for 38 years and retired in 1992 as project manager. He was a registered member of the PA Professional Engineers. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. Dave was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he served many years on it's church council. He had an interest in American History and shared his hobby of model railroading with his family. He also enjoyed coaching Little League baseball, golfing, tennis, bowling, gardening and travelling with his wife.
Survivors: Wife; children, Susan F. (Donald) Farrell of Franklin, TN, Peter D. (Jennifer) Fisher of Allentown, PA, Karen A. (Douglas) Roberts of Plantation, FL, Douglas A. (Gina) Fisher of Bethlehem, PA; grandchildren, Megan Fisher, Rachel Fisher, Douglas Roberts, Jr., Matthew Roberts, Sarah Roberts. He was predeceased by his parents and sister Mary.
Services: Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, of the Lehigh Valley 3893 Adler Place #170, Bethlehem, 18017 or Lehigh Valley Hospice 2024 Lehigh St. Suite 100, Allentown, 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2019