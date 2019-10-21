Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
David A. Hinkel Obituary
David A. Hinkel, 73, of Emmaus, loving father and grandfather, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home. He was the husband of the late Linda E. (Bruch) Hinkel. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Astor D. and Elizabeth L. (Sperlbaum) Hinkel. Before retiring, David worked with computers and videography. He was an avid ham radio operator. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Milford Ward. He served in the PAARNG.

Survivors: sons, Scott D., Steven M., and Matthew J. and wife, Erin; daughters, Susan G. wife of David Staus and Sharon L. wife of Jonathan Kile; brother, Dennis; 11 grandchildren.

Services: viewing will be 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Thursday October 24 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Services 11:00 am, Friday, October 25 at the funeral home. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 21, 2019
