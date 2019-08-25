Home

David A. Rabenold

David A. Rabenold Obituary
David A. Rabenold of Wyoming, De died on August 17, 2019 from injuries suffered as a result of being struck by a vehicle, while taking his regular walk. David was the husband of the late Kathleen Thompson. David was born in White Hall, Pa. and the son of LeRoy and Arlene Rabenold. He is survived by his brother Robert O.J. Rabenold, his sons Mark C. and Eric K. Rabenold, and his grandchildren Alex, Andria, Philip, and Lauren Rabenold.

David graduated from White Hall High School in 1959. He graduated from Lebanon Valley College in 1963, and obtained his Phd in Physics from Florida State University in 1968.

Although there will be no formal funeral service for David, it is the sincerest hope of his family that his many treasured friends find an appropriate way to celebrate his wonderful life. Dance with a partner, raise a glass, solve a math equation, read a book, engage in a spirited discussion, knock out a dozen push-ups - or, simply take a walk and appreciate the wonders of the world. In that way, you will honor the unique perspective on life that David shared with all who knew him.

Share a memory at www.pippinfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019
