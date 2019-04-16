Resources More Obituaries for David Henry Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Allen Henry

Obituary Condolences Flowers David Allen Henry of East Grenville passed away April 12, 2019 from complications of ALS. He initially presented with Lyme Disease and Frontotemporal dementia, often associated with ALS. David was born January 26, 1960 to parents: Joseph and Barbara (Renninger) Henry of Pennsburg. A lifelong resident of the Upper Perkiomen Valley, David is a 1978 graduate of Upper Perkiomen High School. He completed his education at Lincoln Technical Institute in Allentown. David travelled the world working first for KLA-Tencor and then for Carl Zeiss Co. His expertise in repairing and calibrating electron microscopes took David as far away as Japan and Taiwan. His favorite countries to visit were Israel and Germany. David went to St. Philip Neri Catholic Elementary School and Church. He also attended Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Bally. Early on David developed a love of fishing, hunting, and the study of the Lenape Indians that once populated the area. He loved the outdoors and spent many a day in the woods, tracking deer, casting a line for bass, or looking for arrowheads and Lenape artifacts. A portion of David's collection can now be seen at The Schwenkfelder Library and Heritage Center. An expert archer, David participated for years in shooting leagues at the Cloverleaf Archery Club in Quakertown. Following in his parents' footsteps, David was a ten-year member of the Upper Perkiomen Valley Lion's Club. Prior to contracting ALS in 2014, David lived in East Greenville with his longtime companion Diane Berner. He always remained close to his parents and would show up faithfully most mornings at 6:30 for a cup of Mom's coffee. David took in a stray cat that he named Crackers who became a constant comrade. Those who were fortunate enough to have David touch their lives know that David was a tireless worker, full of energy, intensely loyal, and would do anything for a friend. His premature departure has left a void in his family's life that can never be filled.David is survived by his parents; siblings: Joann Henry, Jeff (Pam), and Donna (husband Charles Clifton and their son CJ); longtime companion: Diane Berner, her children: Chad and Kristy (husband Mark Baughman and their son Caeden). He was predeceased by his infant brother Robert, his grandparents: Pat and Grace Renninger, and Anthony and Marion Henry.A memorial mass will be 11 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at St. Philip Neri, 1325 Klinerd Road, Pennsburg, PA 18073. All are welcome to gather at the church from 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's memory to either Grandview Hospice, 700 Lawn Ave., Sellersville, PA 18960 OR The ALS Association, Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Rd., Suite 260, Ambler, PA 9002. To offer online condolences, visit his "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries