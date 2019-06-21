|
David A. Ryerson, 67 of Wilson died June 19, 2019. A Phillipsburg HS graduate and Navy veteran, he was employed by Riegel Paper before retiring. He is survived by his mother: Mary Louise; his wife of 39 years, Beverly Ann; sons: David Ryerson, Michael Presto; siblings: Donald & Douglas Ryerson, Debra Pierzga, Cindy Hammerstone; step-mother: Dortha and 7 grandchildren. Services are 10:30 AM Tuesday in Ashton Funeral Home, 1337 Northampton St., Easton, with visitation 6:30 to 8 PM Monday. Memorials may be made to the . Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 21, 2019