Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
For more information about
David Koch
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for David Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Alton Koch


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Alton Koch Obituary
David Alton Koch, 84, of Schnecksville, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Isabel Joan (Wieand) Koch to whom he was married 62 years. Born in Orefield, June 13, 1935, David was the son of the late Alton Samuel and Arlene Rose (Hilbert) Koch. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He graduated from Moravian College with a B.A. in Education and earned his Master's Degree from Temple University. David taught English at Northwestern Lehigh High School for 33 years before retiring in 1990. He also was the Athletic Director and Girl's Field Hockey Coach. David was a member of PSEA and PASR professional organizations. Additionally, he was a licensed auctioneer and appraiser. David was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown.

Survivors: In addition to his wife; daughter, Jill Koch Eckert (Craig) of Pittsburgh; brother, Randolph Koch (Linda) of Allentown; grandchildren, Joshua A. Eckert (Vanita), Jessie Eckert Sample (Andrew); great grandchildren, Ezra, Rowan and Braeden; nephews, Daniel Koch, Joseph Dufour; niece, Johanna Dufour; predeceased by a sister, Aloha Dufour.

Service: A memorial service will be held at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allentown Symphony Orchestra c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now