David Alton Koch, 84, of Schnecksville, died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. He was the husband of Isabel Joan (Wieand) Koch to whom he was married 62 years. Born in Orefield, June 13, 1935, David was the son of the late Alton Samuel and Arlene Rose (Hilbert) Koch. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He graduated from Moravian College with a B.A. in Education and earned his Master's Degree from Temple University. David taught English at Northwestern Lehigh High School for 33 years before retiring in 1990. He also was the Athletic Director and Girl's Field Hockey Coach. David was a member of PSEA and PASR professional organizations. Additionally, he was a licensed auctioneer and appraiser. David was a member of Jordan United Church of Christ, Allentown.
Survivors: In addition to his wife; daughter, Jill Koch Eckert (Craig) of Pittsburgh; brother, Randolph Koch (Linda) of Allentown; grandchildren, Joshua A. Eckert (Vanita), Jessie Eckert Sample (Andrew); great grandchildren, Ezra, Rowan and Braeden; nephews, Daniel Koch, Joseph Dufour; niece, Johanna Dufour; predeceased by a sister, Aloha Dufour.
Service: A memorial service will be held at a later date. No public calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Allentown Symphony Orchestra c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020