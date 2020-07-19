David B. Hagenbuch, 48, of Center Valley, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Fountain Hill, September 28, 1971, David was the son of Patricia M. (McMahon) Hagenbuch of Blandon, and the late Paul A. Hagenbuch. He was a self-employed swimming pool contractor specializing in safety covers. David was of the Catholic faith.
He had a love of the outdoors especially camping and hiking. Dave had a very kind and loving heart, he was always willing to help family, friend and stranger alike. He will be remembered and missed by many.
Survivors: In addition to his mother; brothers, Steven P. Hagenbuch and his wife, Alicia of Allentown, Chad M. Hagenbuch of Mesa, AZ; niece, Paige, nephew, Gavin; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Thursday in the church. Interment will follow the Mass at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Angel Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.