1/1
David B. Hagenbuch
1971 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David B. Hagenbuch, 48, of Center Valley, died Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Fountain Hill, September 28, 1971, David was the son of Patricia M. (McMahon) Hagenbuch of Blandon, and the late Paul A. Hagenbuch. He was a self-employed swimming pool contractor specializing in safety covers. David was of the Catholic faith.

He had a love of the outdoors especially camping and hiking. Dave had a very kind and loving heart, he was always willing to help family, friend and stranger alike. He will be remembered and missed by many.

Survivors: In addition to his mother; brothers, Steven P. Hagenbuch and his wife, Alicia of Allentown, Chad M. Hagenbuch of Mesa, AZ; niece, Paige, nephew, Gavin; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Thursday in the church. Interment will follow the Mass at Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph the Worker Angel Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved