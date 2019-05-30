|
|
David B. Miller, 71, of Lehighton passed away in his home peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was the husband of Suzanne (Zanders) Miller of Lehighton.A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, June 1st at 11AM at Schaeffer Funeral Home 3rd & Alum Streets Lehighton, Committal Service with Military Honors will follow at St. Matthew's Cemetery. A Calling will be held on Saturday, June 1st from 10-11AM at the funeral home. A celebration of his life party will be announced and held at the Lehighton American Legion. Schaeffer Funeral Home, Lehighton, in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.schaefferfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Kevin Harvick Foundation 648D Griffith Road Charlotte, NC 28217 or Dream Come True PO Box 21167 Lehigh Valley, PA 18002
Published in Morning Call on May 30, 2019