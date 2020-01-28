Home

James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Assumption BVM R. C. Church
4101 Old Bethlehem Pike
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
Assumption BVM R. C. Church
4101 Old Bethlehem Pike
Bethlehem, PA
David Bruce Moyer, 67 of Salisbury Twp., died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Heidi (Bryfogle) Moyer, with whom he shared 29 yrs. of marriage. He is also survived by his children, David B. Moyer Jr., Ryan J. Moyer and Adam Smith (Amanda); brother, Richard Moyer; granddaughter Lily A. Smith.

Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, January 31st. from 9-10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM all in Assumption BVM R. C. Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem 18015. Burial of ashes will be at he convenience of the family. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020
