David Bruce Moyer, 67 of Salisbury Twp., died on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Heidi (Bryfogle) Moyer, with whom he shared 29 yrs. of marriage. He is also survived by his children, David B. Moyer Jr., Ryan J. Moyer and Adam Smith (Amanda); brother, Richard Moyer; granddaughter Lily A. Smith.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Friday, January 31st. from 9-10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM all in Assumption BVM R. C. Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem 18015. Burial of ashes will be at he convenience of the family. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020