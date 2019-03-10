The Reverend David B. Schaeffer peacefully passed away surrounded by family and friends at the Roper Hospice Cottage in Mount Pleasant, SC on Saturday, March 2, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Leroy and Arlene Mae Schaeffer. David is survived by loving wife Carol; brother Roger (Sue); sons, John Benjamin (Casie) and David (Kendyll); and four grandchildren, Clara, Brielle, William, and Ruthie.David graduated from Southern Lehigh High School (Class of 1967), and graduated from Kutztown State University (Class of 1971) with a B.S. in both History and German. Three decades later, he received a distinguished alumni award from Kutztown University. He was a veteran of the United States Army as a Private First Class (SP4). David graduated from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, SC and ordained in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America in 1977.David was an exceptional pastor who in following his Savior, Jesus Christ, tirelessly provided pastoral services for the community. He was ordained in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America in 1977 and served as a pastor in the ELCA for 40 years. David was the assistant pastor of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nazareth, PA from 1977–1982; was pastor of Peace Tohickon Lutheran Church in Perkasie, PA from 1982–1989; and was the senior pastor of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nazareth, PA from 1989–2017. Among the thousands of his pastoral acts, David's officiating hundreds of funerals for people with no church affiliation stands out. He was frequently seen visiting the sick throughout the Lehigh Valley. He was an active supporter of the Nazareth Area Food Bank, served as president of the Board for Moravian Hall Square for 12 years, was an active member of the Rotary Club in Nazareth for more than 25 years, and was a lifelong member of the American Legion (Post 145). David was also an avid tennis player, frequently attempted golf, and enjoyed traveling abroad.Most notably, David was the leader of St. John's Lutheran Church where he encouraged his members to become better servants of Christ in the community. He will not only be dearly missed by his family and friends, but also by the countless people for whom he touched. David was an excellent preacher and his sermons were recognized as heart-felt, inspiring and meaningful to everyone listening. He began every sermon with this prayer by Theodore Parker Ferris: "Heavenly Father, make us masters of ourselves so that we may become the servants of others. Take our minds and think through them; our lips and speak through them; our hearts and set them on Fire! Amen."Family and friends are invited to a viewing on Thursday, March 14, from 3-7 pm in St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 200 S. Broad St., Nazareth, PA. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15 at 10 am in the church. There will be no viewing hours on Friday prior to the service. Burial will be private with the family in Friedensville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth, PA.In lieu of flowers, memorials in David's name may be offered to the church, or to the Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Personal condolences may be offered at schmidtfuneralhomepc.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary