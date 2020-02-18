|
David Cook Augsburger, age 89, of Quakertown, died Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Phoebe Richland Health Care Center in Richlandtown, PA. Born on December 11, 1930, in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Christian D. and M. Estelle (Cook) Augsburger. A 1948 graduate of Quakertown High School, he was employed for more than 30 years by the U.S. Gauge in Sellersville, PA. Known as an excellent, prolific photographer, especially of trains, he photographed railroads across the United States, Canada, South Africa and other countries. He was a member of several railroad historical societies. Survived by sister Mary A. Dotts (Raymond) and four nieces. David's family extends its gratitude and thanks to the caring staff of Phoebe Richland Health Care Center and of Grandview Hospice. Visitation is 12 Noon to 1PM Saturday, February 22, at Naugle Funeral Home 135 W. Pumping Station Road, Quakertown, PA, 18951. Funeral Service at 1 PM. Contributions to the Quakertown Train Station Historical Society, 15 Front Street, Quakertown, PA 18951. www.nauglefcs.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 18, 2020