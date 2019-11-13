Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ludwick Funeral Homes
333 Greenwich Street
Kutztown, PA 19530 0292
610-683-8111
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Janelle Hall
360 Bowers Road
Mertztown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Bleiler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Bleiler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Bleiler Obituary
David C. Bleiler, 83, of Kutztown, died suddenly Sunday, November 10, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Cheryl A. (Muthard) Bleiler. They were married May 11, 1993. Born in Mertztown, David was a son of the late Max J. and Kathryn M. (Fenstermacher) Bleiler. David honorably and faithfully served his country in the United States Navy.

David was employed 30 years as a mechanic at Mack Trucks until his retirement in 1995. Mr. Bleiler enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at the beach, and collecting seashells. He also enjoyed hunting arrowheads. David enjoyed traveling, especially to other parts of the world. David's grandchildren brought him a lot of joy.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his wife of 26 years, Cheryl, David is survived by a daughter, Susan M. (Bleiler), wife of C. Russell Willis, Ruffsdale, Westmoreland County; a son, Brett J., husband of Kim M. (Brandt) Bleiler, Hamburg; stepdaughters, Shelly A. (Warmkessel), wife of Michael L. Ketchens, Schnecksville; and Sherry A. (Warmkessel) Raimundo, Breinigsville. Other survivors include ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, David was predeceased by brothers Max G. H. and Wesley J. Bleiler.

SERVICES: A family directed memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, beginning at 12:00 noon at Janelle Hall, 360 Bowers Road, Mertztown, PA 19539. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family.

CONTRIBUTIONS: Lehigh Valley Chapter, 968 Postal Road, #110, Allentown, PA 18109; or Lehigh Valley, 3893 Adler Place, #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown, is assisting the Bleiler family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ludwick Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -