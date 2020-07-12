David C. Fitz, 54, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 in his home. He was the loving husband of Penny (Norman) Fitz, with whom he shared over 22 years of loving marriage. Born in Wilkes Barre, he was the son of Michael Joseph Fitz and Mary (Slashinski) Dixon. David was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School and afterwards he went on to attend Lincoln Technical Institute where he started his path to earning his Bachelor's Degree in Engineering. He was employed as an engineer for Bruker AXS for 18 years. David enjoyed golfing, watching football and spending time outside in his pool with family and friends.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife Penny and parents Michael Joseph Fitz of Wilkes Barre and Mary Dixon of Forty Fort; step son Gregory Arnold of Lancaster; brother Joseph Fitz of Blakeslee; sister Lynne Fitz of South Carolina; step mother Debbie of Wilkes Barre; step siblings Sheri, Joe, Sandy and Dena and many loving aunts, cousins and friends.
SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. David's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018.