1/1
David C. Kehres Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David C. Kehres, Sr., 60 years, of Emmaus, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Robert M. Kehres and Anna Mae (Henry) Schlenker. He worked for Deka Battery for 33 years. David was a member of the Emmaus Fire Co. #1 and the Mercantile Club in Emmaus. He loved riding motorcycles, especially his Harley. David always made sure his children knew how much he loved them.

Survivors: Loving partner, Wendy Carraghan, children, Amy Procak (Ronald, Jr.) of Bernville, Mindy Kehres of Mohnton, David Kehres, Jr. of Topton, and Layla Kehres of Emmaus; siblings, Joel Kehres (Pennie) of Lancaster, Virginia "Ginny" Kidd of Breinigsville and Shirl Kehres of Leesport, grandchildren, Tyler, Sarah, Michael, Xavier, Julian, and Andre; great grandchildren, Nova and Penelope. He was predeceased by a brother, William "Bill" Kehres.

Services: A visitation will take place on Friday, July 31 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. The family would like anyone who has a Harley t-shirt to please wear it. Private funeral service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at one time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh Valley Heart Institute, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved