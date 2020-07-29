David C. Kehres, Sr., 60 years, of Emmaus, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Robert M. Kehres and Anna Mae (Henry) Schlenker. He worked for Deka Battery for 33 years. David was a member of the Emmaus Fire Co. #1 and the Mercantile Club in Emmaus. He loved riding motorcycles, especially his Harley. David always made sure his children knew how much he loved them.
Survivors: Loving partner, Wendy Carraghan, children, Amy Procak (Ronald, Jr.) of Bernville, Mindy Kehres of Mohnton, David Kehres, Jr. of Topton, and Layla Kehres of Emmaus; siblings, Joel Kehres (Pennie) of Lancaster, Virginia "Ginny" Kidd of Breinigsville and Shirl Kehres of Leesport, grandchildren, Tyler, Sarah, Michael, Xavier, Julian, and Andre; great grandchildren, Nova and Penelope. He was predeceased by a brother, William "Bill" Kehres.
Services: A visitation will take place on Friday, July 31 from 10 AM to 12 PM at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. The family would like anyone who has a Harley t-shirt to please wear it. Private funeral service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at one time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lehigh Valley Heart Institute, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.