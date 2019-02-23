David C. Kirk, 70, of Emmaus passed away at home on February 20th after a year long battle with lung cancer. He was the son of Mary (Miklencic) Kirk and the late Dr. Chester E. Kirk. Born on February 2nd, 1949, he was educated in the East Penn School District and honorably served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Simon Lake, Holy Loch, Scotland.Upon returning home, he met and married Marie (Malinowski) Kirk with whom he shared over 46 years of marriage, and together had two children, Neal and Nicole. Throughout his career as a welder, he worked for such companies as Air Products, Steam Fitter's Union, and Anchor Fire and Protection. ?David was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, and a loyal friend. He was hard working, honorable, and always available to a friend in need. Known for his story-telling, and making people laugh, nothing made him happier. David was always up for an adventure, and seldom seen without a tool in his hand. There was always something to fix or build. He had an enthusiasm and love for life, was always there to take care of the people he loved, and will be very sadly missed. Survived by his wife, his mother Mary of Macungie, sister, Carolyn Jones and her husband John of Emmaus, son Neal and his wife Melissa of Coopersburg, and daughter Nicole of South Whitehall Township. Proud grandfather of Reese and Kinley Kirk. Predeceased by his father, Dr. Chester E. Kirk and his sister, Joanne Crouthamel. ?The Kirk family wishes to thank all our family, friends and coworkers for their kindness and generosity during David's illness. A special thank you to the staff of Lehigh Valley Hospice who made a most difficult time more bearable. Services: A Celebration of Life at 10:30 AM Thursday, Feb. 28, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A time to meet the family will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM Thursday.Contributions: In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown Pa 18103. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary