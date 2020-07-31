1/1
David Carl Bartholomew
David Carl Bartholomew, age 60, of Coopersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday July 24, 2020 at his home. Born in Allentown, PA he was a son of Helen (Vasilik) and the late Carl Bartholomew of Coopersburg. David graduated from Southern Lehigh High School in 1977. He was a Carpenter working for himself and area businesses over the years. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially when he was hunting and fishing. In addition to his mother Helen, he is survived by two sisters, Tammy Talkach of Zionsville, PA and Judy Mitchell (Stephen) of Washington, NC; one brother, Mark Bartholomew (Randi Sue) of Kempton, PA; one niece Skylar and many cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his nephew Brandon Talkach. Services are undetermined at this time. Please check back to this obituary on the Naugle Website periodically. To view his online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
