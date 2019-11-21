Home

James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018

Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018

David Cruz Obituary
David Cruz, 56, of Bethlehem, died on Nov. 17, 2019 in Doylestown Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Vernitha Wright; son, Dominick Cruz; stepchildren, Jamel Wright, Akima Wright, Jovan Wright; Janiece Palmer; brother, Jose Cruz; sister, Blanca Laboy; 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Service: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, Nov. 22nd, from 12-1:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 1:00 p.m. all in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Burial-Nisky Hill Cem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2019
