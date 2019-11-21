|
|
David Cruz, 56, of Bethlehem, died on Nov. 17, 2019 in Doylestown Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Vernitha Wright; son, Dominick Cruz; stepchildren, Jamel Wright, Akima Wright, Jovan Wright; Janiece Palmer; brother, Jose Cruz; sister, Blanca Laboy; 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Service: Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday, Nov. 22nd, from 12-1:00 p.m. followed by his funeral service at 1:00 p.m. all in the JAMES FUNERAL HOME, 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Burial-Nisky Hill Cem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 21, 2019