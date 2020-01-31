|
David E. Heist, 53, of Slatington, passed on January 28, 2020, on hospice at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Cedar Crest, surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with cancer. He was the husband of Susan M. (Weller) Heist for 25 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Kathleen (Fries) Heist and the late Richard E. Heist of Walnutport. Dave was of the Catholic faith.
He graduated from Northampton Area High School and Pennsylvania State University, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. Dave worked for the former Wood Company, now Sodexo, as a Finance Director for almost 30 years. He enjoyed following all the Philadelphia sports teams. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and enjoyed participating in fantasy football leagues. Dave loved attending his children's sporting events and going on family vacations.
In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by daughter, Kylee M., and son, Brandon T.; a sister, Karen A. (Gary) Hammer of Bath; parents in-law, Russell and Malveen Weller of Mertztown; three nieces, Allison, Bailee, Aaliyah, nephew, Eric and his two goldendoodles, Harley and Skylar.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18067. Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00PM on Monday, February 3, 2020 and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday prior to the service, all at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Heist Children Education Fund or Lehigh Valley Hospice, both c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 31, 2020