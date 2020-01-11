|
David Elvin Seifert, 82, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019, in his Lower Heidelberg Township residence, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Bethlehem, he was the only child of the late Elvin and Emily (Kissner) Seifert. He was married for 60 incredibly loving years to Marcia (Rounsaville) Seifert.
A 1955 graduate of Bethlehem High School, David earned a BS in Mining Engineering from Lehigh University. He was Head Mining Engineer for Grace Mines, Morgantown, and Plant Engineer at General Battery/Exide Battery, Reading, retiring in 1987.
Family was everything to David, and his grandchildren held a special place in his heart; they will all miss "Pappy" very much. He was also somewhat of a "gentleman farmer," taking meticulous care of his backyard vegetable garden, making it the envy of his Green Valley Estates neighbors.
David believed in giving back to his community whenever possible. He was a member of the Wilson School Authority, predecessor of the Wilson School Board, which he served on for 16 years, 10 as Board President. He was President of the Seifert Family Foundation, which supports the Kissner Scholarship at Wilson High School. He also served on the Bread Ministry at West Lawn United Methodist Church.
In his downtime, David enjoyed traveling with Marcia and their family, especially to Disney World, and to Ocean City and Stone Harbor in New Jersey. He was a faithful follower of Wilson Bulldogs football and Lehigh University Wrestling. A self-proclaimed "foodie," David knew his way around the kitchen, and loved talking food and cooking just about anything, including his famous meat pie.
In addition to his wife Marcia, David is survived by daughters: Jill, wife of Robert Tier, St. Augustine, FL; and Karen, wife of Sam Borelli, Lower Heidelberg; as well as his grandchildren: Benjamin Tier, Leah Borelli, and Daniel Borelli, husband of Lauren.
At David's request, memorial services will be private and at the convenience of his family. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Animal Rescue League of Berks County, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or at www.arl.org, or to the at www.donate3.cancer.org.
The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020