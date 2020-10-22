Very Reverend Archpriest David F. Clooney, retired pastor of St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton, PA, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall, PA, where he had been a guest since 2017. Born August 17, 1938 in Malden, Massachusetts, he was the son of the late David and Faith (Miltimore) Clooney. After graduating from Malden Catholic High School, he attended Boston College and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Latin. He was accepted as a candidate for the priesthood by the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia and completed his theological studies at The Catholic University of America, where he earned a Licentiate Degree in Sacred Theology in 1964, while a seminarian at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Seminary in Washington, DC. On March 30, 1964, Father David was ordained in the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception by Metropolitan-Archbishop Ambrose Senyshyn. He received the ecclesiastical dignity of Very Reverend Archpriest by Metropolitan-Archbishop Stephen Sulyk on June 2, 1987. He served the faithful of the Philadelphia Archeparchy in the following pastoral assignments: parochial vicar, Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Philadelphia (1964-67); administrator St. Michael's Church, Pottstown, PA (1967); parochial vicar Ss. Cyril and Methodius Church, Olyphant, PA (1968-1969); parochial vicar Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Jersey City, NJ (1969); administrator of Epiphany of Our Lord Church (St. Petersburg, FL (1970); parochial vicar Nativity of the BVM Church, New Brunswick, NJ ( 1972-75), administrator of Ascension of Our Lord Church, Sayre, PA (1975); parochial vicar St. Josaphat Church (Philadelphia, PA (1976), administrator of Nativity of the BVM Church, New Brunswick, NJ (1977-1982) and St. Michael's Church Manville, NJ (1980-82), pastor of St. Mary's Church, Carteret, NJ (1983-1995), pastor of Holy Ghost Church, Chester, PA (1995-1997) and pastor of St. John the Baptist Church, Northampton, PA (2001 until his retirement March 1, 2017). From 1964 to 1982, he also taught Religion, English, Latin and Math at the following parochial schools: Immaculate Conception, Philadelphia, SS Cyril and Methodius, Olyphant, PA, SS Peter and Paul, Jersey City, NJ, St. Basil's School, Philadelphia, St. Peter's High School, New Brunswick, NJ and the Dominican Academy, Maplewood, NJ. He served as vice rector (1967) and rector (1997-2001) of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Seminary, Washington, DC. He also served in the following chancery positions: Chancery Secretary, member of the College of Archieparchial Consultors and Archieparchial Presbyteral Council. He is survived by his brother, Michael Clooney of Hopkinton, MA; niece, Nora Clooney, and nephew, David Clooney and his wife, Amber, and great-nephew, Gabriel, as well as numerous cousins. Services: Priestly Parastas will be sung Monday evening, October 26th at 6:00 p.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Ave., Northampton, PA. A public viewing will be held Monday from 3:30 p.m. until time of Parastas and again Tuesday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the church. Funeral Divine Liturgy will be celebrated Tuesday, October 27th at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, Northampton, PA. Interment will be Wednesday, October 28th at 12:00 p.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery, Nyack, NY. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Father David Clooney to St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1343 Newport Avenue, Northampton, PA, 18067 or St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Seminary, 201 Taylor St. N.E., Washington, DC 20017.