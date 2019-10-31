|
David F. Drinkhouse, 90, of Easton, PA died Oct. 29, 2019. Born Aug. 20, 1929 in Easton, he was a son of the late W. Bruce and Etta (Lerch) Drinkhouse. After attending March School, he graduated from Easton HS in 1948 and from Lafayette College in 1952 with a degree in mining engineering. He was a proud member of Chi Phi Fraternity and a Lieutenant in the Army during the Korean War. For 32 years he lived in Webster Groves, MO, where he was an elder in the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church, before returning to the Lehigh Valley in 1986. A registered professional engineer in 13 states, David was employed by Alpha Portland Cement working in Easton, Catskill, NY, Frederick, MD, and St. Louis, MO. He then worked for W.R. Bendy Cement Engineers. He was a co-founder of Metzler & Drinkhouse Consulting Engineers and then president of Drinkhouse Engineering Group. In retirement, he researched local mining, industrial and transportation history sharing his knowledge with local historians and organizations. He also published three books about Easton area trolley lines.
David is survived by his children: Anne Drinkhouse Dailey of Falls Church, VA; Frank Drinkhouse (wife Rowena) of Belleville, IL; his long-time partner: Barbara Bailey Bauer; and 3 grandchildren: Matthew Dailey (fiancée Courtney), Rosanna Drinkhouse and Joshua David Drinkhouse. His former wife: Dorothy Anne Carroll Drinkhouse and his brother: W. Bruce Drinkhouse, Jr. died earlier. The family expresses their deep appreciation and gratitude to Tracy and the other angels on earth at St. Luke's Hospice and to his kind neighbor, Louis, for excellent care and support. Services are private with interment in Easton Cemetery. ARR: Ashton Funeral Home, Easton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Easton Area Public Library or St. Luke's Hospice. Offer online condolences at www.AshtonFuneralHome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 31, 2019