David G. Cope, 57, of Allentown, died May 11, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Allentown he was the son of E. Dorine (Whitfield) Cope and the late David G. Cope. He worked as a custodian for the East Penn School District for 23 years. He was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus. David is survived by his daughters, Kaeleigh wife of Nickolas Troster of Nazareth and Andrea Cope of Emmaus; grandson, Nickolas Troster; former wife, Barbara J. Cope of Emmaus; sister, Connie wife of Randy Batts of North Carolina. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Angel Network, for the benefit of Lincoln Elementary School children, c/o Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
1 entry
May 13, 2020
Andrea, our hearts are broken for you and your family. Your dad was a valued fixture at our school - beloved by both adults and children alike. I will never forget his kindness, wonderful sense of humor, and incredible work ethic. When he walked out of a room, everyone left in it felt a little better about themselves, their school and their world. The loss is immeasurable and our hearts are heavy. Lincoln will never, ever be the same. Praying for healing and peace and comfort.
Melanie family
Friend
