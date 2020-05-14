David G. Cope, 57, of Allentown, died May 11, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. Born in Allentown he was the son of E. Dorine (Whitfield) Cope and the late David G. Cope. He worked as a custodian for the East Penn School District for 23 years. He was a member of St. John's U.C.C., Emmaus. David is survived by his daughters, Kaeleigh wife of Nickolas Troster of Nazareth and Andrea Cope of Emmaus; grandson, Nickolas Troster; former wife, Barbara J. Cope of Emmaus; sister, Connie wife of Randy Batts of North Carolina. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Angel Network, for the benefit of Lincoln Elementary School children, c/o Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store