David G. Kuhns, 77, formerly of Allentown, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 in the L.V. Hospital. He was a son of the late Eugene J. and Anna R. (Geary) Kuhns. David was a graduate of William Allen H.S., class of 1959. He was an Army Veteran and a union laborer and welder for various construction companies before retiring. He enjoyed fishing and hunting in Lake Ariel with his life-long friends, The Stahley's Family, Mory, Allen and many more.Survivors: Children: Kevin Kuhns, Kimberly and her husband Richard Kuhns-Schoedel, Heather Kuhns. Step children: Michael DeAngelis and Maria Metzgar; Brother: Bill Kuhns; Grandchildren: 10; Great grandchildren: 10.Contributions may be made to Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown 18106, to help with funeral expenses. www.stephensfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2019
