David H. Hartzell
1940 - 2020
David H. Hartzell, 80, of Upper Nazareth, formerly of Hecktown and Homosassa, FL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Fountain Hill, with his loving wife and daughters by his side. He was the husband of Winifred M. (Roberts) Hartzell to whom he was married for 60 years last October. Born in Hanover Township on January 5, 1940, he was the son of the late Floyd G. W. Hartzell and Katie (Mitman) Hartzell Fogel. David graduated from Northampton High School and served in the US Army Reserves. He was employed as a millwright at the former JT Baker Chemical Co, now Avantor in Phillipsburg, NJ before retiring. Dave was active in his churches, Trinity Lutheran, Hecktown and St. Timothy Lutheran in Crystal River, FL. He enjoyed being outdoors, camping on the Delaware River, hunting, golfing, NASCAR, and yearly fishing trips to Canada with the gang. He was always willing to lend a hand to help, and had a great time with his "hoofty" friends from Hecktown. Along with his beloved wife Winnie, David is survived by daughters, Marie Ashenfalder (Duane) of Nazareth, Beth Fehnel (Lee) and Brenda Anthony (Mark) of Danielsville, and Cindy Aungst (Tim) of Salisbury Township; grandchildren, Matthew Hartzell (Hillary), Josh Ashenfalder (Mary), Rick Ashenfalder (Nicole), Amber Glass (Terry), Jonathan Fehnel, Justin Aungst (Brianna) and Rebecca Aungst; great grandchildren, Serenity, Zachary, Ava, Hunter, Lincoln; step-great grandchild Rianna and a great grandbaby due in June; brother-in-law, Carl Roberts (Gail); and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by siblings, Betty Howell, Charlotte Coyle, and Richard Hartzell. The family would especially like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of St. Luke's Fountain Hill, 5th Floor, Cardiac ICU for their very thorough and compassionate care of David. A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Dave will be announced at a later date when friends and family can gather safely. Schmidt Funeral Home, 407 Belvidere St., Nazareth is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be presented to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005, or to St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 1070 N. Suncoast Blvd., Crystal River, FL 34429.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
