David H. Nuttall
1952 - 2020
David H. Nuttall, 67, of Laurys Station passed away in his home surrounded by his family on April 27th. Born on July 9, 1952, he was a son of the late Linnie Heffelfinger and his stepfather Charles Heffelfinger. He served in the United States Marine Corps for two years, and worked at the Tobyhanna Army Depot for 21 years, retiring in 2009. He loved fishing and hunting. He was married to Diane L. Nuttall for 49 years, and is also survived by his daughters Diana Delong, wife of Alan Delong; Debra Nuttall and significant other Jonathan Haring; sister Linnie Kulp and brother Sam Nuttall, husband of Penelope Warner; grandchildren Jonathan Nuttall and Sara Delong; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son David H. Nuttall, husband of Donna Nuttall; brothers and sisters. Services are private, arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 30, 2020.
