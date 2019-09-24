Home

One year ago today your life was ended and you passed into heaven. So much has changed since you passed and we think about you each and every day. Words can't describe our feelings and thoughts, but we always focus on the memories that we have of you through out your time you were here with us. We know that you and Skippy are together watching over us. We miss you and love you very much. I will continue to make you proud of me each and every day.

Love your son Dave, daughter-in-law Fanny, grandson David, and your entire loving family.
Published in Morning Call from Sept. 24 to Sept. 29, 2019
