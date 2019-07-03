|
|
David J. Correll, 69 years, of Saylorsburg, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Monroe Campus. He was the husband of Shirley M. (Peiffer) Correll for 9 years last September. He was a son of the late John H. and Laurene M. (Scherer) Correll. David worked in the Maintenance Dept for the Allentown Post Office for 20 years. He was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church in Orefield. David honorably served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion and the Kunkletown Rod and Gun Club.
Survivors: Wife, Shirley, daughters, Lorraine Horst, husband Keith, of Landisburg and Angela Belcher, husband Carl, of Hummelstown; son, Anthony Marino of Albrightsville, brother, Darrell L. and companion Sue Tough of Allentown, grandchildren, Martina, Derrick, Aaron, Nathan, Owen, Kendall, David, Courtney, Dalton, and Bryce; godson, Matthew Greenawald.
Services: 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 6, at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. Private interment. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jordan Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Rd., Orefield, 18069.
Published in Morning Call on July 3, 2019