Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street PO Box 52
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
David Correll
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street PO Box 52
Fogelsville, PA 18051
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street PO Box 52
Fogelsville, PA 18051
David J. Correll Obituary
David J. Correll, 69 years, of Saylorsburg, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, Monroe Campus. He was the husband of Shirley M. (Peiffer) Correll for 9 years last September. He was a son of the late John H. and Laurene M. (Scherer) Correll. David worked in the Maintenance Dept for the Allentown Post Office for 20 years. He was a member of Jordan Lutheran Church in Orefield. David honorably served in the United States Navy during Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion and the Kunkletown Rod and Gun Club.

Survivors: Wife, Shirley, daughters, Lorraine Horst, husband Keith, of Landisburg and Angela Belcher, husband Carl, of Hummelstown; son, Anthony Marino of Albrightsville, brother, Darrell L. and companion Sue Tough of Allentown, grandchildren, Martina, Derrick, Aaron, Nathan, Owen, Kendall, David, Courtney, Dalton, and Bryce; godson, Matthew Greenawald.

Services: 10:30 AM on Saturday, July 6, at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:30 AM. Private interment. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jordan Lutheran Church, 5103 Snowdrift Rd., Orefield, 18069.
Published in Morning Call on July 3, 2019
