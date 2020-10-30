On October 25, 2020, with his wife and sister by his side, Dave completed his earthly journey and flew on angel's wings to an unimaginable reunion with his Dad and Mom in his eternal home.
Dave celebrated 17years of marriage with Susan (Miller) in May of this year. He leaves his fondness of trains, models, wood working, all things Star Trek and his love of the Lord with his sons Brian Michael and Zachary Jacob.
Dave was born on October 10, 1962 to the late Edison H. Jr. and Nancy (Neith) Herbert. He was predeceased by grandparents and uncles.
In addition to his wife and sons, Dave is survived by sister Karen L. (wife of James Stevens Sr.) and brother Philip A. (husband of Martina Curran); nephews, nieces, Uncle Edward Neith Jr., Aunts Barbara Neith and Della Kern, many cousins and friends.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held at 10:00am on November 14, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond Road, Easton, PA. A luncheon featuring Dave's favorite picnic foods will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Support Community.org
or "For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation (takeabreakfromcancer.org
).