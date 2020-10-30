1/1
David J. Herbert
1962 - 2020
On October 25, 2020, with his wife and sister by his side, Dave completed his earthly journey and flew on angel's wings to an unimaginable reunion with his Dad and Mom in his eternal home.

Dave celebrated 17years of marriage with Susan (Miller) in May of this year. He leaves his fondness of trains, models, wood working, all things Star Trek and his love of the Lord with his sons Brian Michael and Zachary Jacob.

Dave was born on October 10, 1962 to the late Edison H. Jr. and Nancy (Neith) Herbert. He was predeceased by grandparents and uncles.

In addition to his wife and sons, Dave is survived by sister Karen L. (wife of James Stevens Sr.) and brother Philip A. (husband of Martina Curran); nephews, nieces, Uncle Edward Neith Jr., Aunts Barbara Neith and Della Kern, many cousins and friends.

A celebration of Dave's life will be held at 10:00am on November 14, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, 5300 Green Pond Road, Easton, PA. A luncheon featuring Dave's favorite picnic foods will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Support Community.org or "For Pete's Sake Cancer Respite Foundation (takeabreakfromcancer.org).

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Calvary Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences

October 29, 2020
David had many likes and loves with his deepest being his family. It has been an honor knowing him and our prayers are with him and his family.
Emanuel Ribau
Friend
October 29, 2020
Sue, I am so so sorry to hear about David's passing. Sorry for his whole family . Sincerely Linda J.
Linda Jaworski
Friend
October 29, 2020
Dear Sue and family,
I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your husband. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. May your memories being you comfort.

Connie Gatch
Connie Gatch
Coworker
October 28, 2020
We are so saddened by Dave’s passing Sue! We will always remember the great times had at the PSU Arts Fest and of course the great time we had when you visited us in Cambridge Springs. Love and hugs to you and the boys! Cindy and Noel
Cindy Reyes
Friend
