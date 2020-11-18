New Bern, NC
David James Linaberry, 79, formerly of McCormick, SC and Longswamp Township, PA passed away at home surrounded by loved ones. He was the husband of Wendy (Loomis). They would have been married 41 years this month. David was born in Bethlehem to David W. Linaberry and Dorothy (Neith). He graduated from Liberty High School, Moravian College and received his Masters in Education from Lehigh University. He served his country in the US Army Medical Corps stationed at Ft. Sam Houston, TX.
He taught 5th and 6th grade at Fogelsville Elementary School for 30 years. He loved teaching so much, he never felt he had a "job". He loved going to school everyday and felt each student was special. David was also an accomplished artist and wood carver having studied with wildlife artist Fred Wetzel and carver Tom Ahern.
Upon retiring from teaching, David worked for Dorney Park as an independent contractor restoring and painting the park's carousel. David discovered his love of Rugby, playing for the Allentown Blues from 1968 to 1980, followed by motorcycle enduro riding with the L.V. Dirt Riders. Skiing and bicycling were also a huge part of his life. He skied all over the US, Canada, and Europe. Bicycling, he rode countless century rides, the 5 Burroughs Ride of New York many times and his most recent long ride was from St. Augustine, FL, down A1A to Ft. Pearce, across Lake Okeechobee on to Punta Gorda, with his wife and brother-in-law, Gregory Loomis. He was an avid hunter and passed this love onto his son and was a hunting mentor for several years to at-risk youth at the John de la Howe School in McCormick, SC.
He is survived by his wife Wendy, of New Bern, NC and their son David W. of Allentown, PA.
. A "third half" celebration of his life will be at a later date.
