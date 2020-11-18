1/1
David J. Linaberry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
New Bern, NC

David James Linaberry, 79, formerly of McCormick, SC and Longswamp Township, PA passed away at home surrounded by loved ones. He was the husband of Wendy (Loomis). They would have been married 41 years this month. David was born in Bethlehem to David W. Linaberry and Dorothy (Neith). He graduated from Liberty High School, Moravian College and received his Masters in Education from Lehigh University. He served his country in the US Army Medical Corps stationed at Ft. Sam Houston, TX.

He taught 5th and 6th grade at Fogelsville Elementary School for 30 years. He loved teaching so much, he never felt he had a "job". He loved going to school everyday and felt each student was special. David was also an accomplished artist and wood carver having studied with wildlife artist Fred Wetzel and carver Tom Ahern.

Upon retiring from teaching, David worked for Dorney Park as an independent contractor restoring and painting the park's carousel. David discovered his love of Rugby, playing for the Allentown Blues from 1968 to 1980, followed by motorcycle enduro riding with the L.V. Dirt Riders. Skiing and bicycling were also a huge part of his life. He skied all over the US, Canada, and Europe. Bicycling, he rode countless century rides, the 5 Burroughs Ride of New York many times and his most recent long ride was from St. Augustine, FL, down A1A to Ft. Pearce, across Lake Okeechobee on to Punta Gorda, with his wife and brother-in-law, Gregory Loomis. He was an avid hunter and passed this love onto his son and was a hunting mentor for several years to at-risk youth at the John de la Howe School in McCormick, SC.

He is survived by his wife Wendy, of New Bern, NC and their son David W. of Allentown, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. A "third half" celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is assisting the Lanaberry Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 17, 2020
Thank You for Your service to our country.

God Bless You!
God be with your family!

Sincerely,
A Grateful US Citizen
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved