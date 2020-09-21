David J. Malloy Sr., 82, of West Lawn passed away on Thursday September 17, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born in Hazelton, he was the son of the late Joseph B. and Anna (Shrader) Malloy. David was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph and sisters, Joan Alyce and Lauraine. David is survived by his significant other of 25 years, Carol A. Fegley.
Mr. Malloy is also survived by five children; Patricia A. Nonnemaker, wife of David of Slatington, David J. Malloy Jr., husband of Stephanie of Kentucky, Theresa M. Roberts, wife of William of Breinigsville, Dawn E. Moll, wife of Scott of Breinigsville and Alicia K. Fisher, wife of David of Kutztown. David is also survived by three sisters; Grace, Marifaith and Annlynne as well as 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
After graduating from St. Ann's High School, David proudly served in The United States Marine Corp. and went on to work at East Penn Manufacturing as a quality control manager. He was an avid fisherman and loved to take his family camping. David enjoyed bird watching, ocean cruises and he loved the North Carolina beaches.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Ignatius Loyola RCC in Sinking Spring on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at St. John Cemetery in Freeland PA. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in David's memory to: American Macular Degeneration Foundation: PO Box 515 Northampton MA 01061. To make online condolences, please visit www.beanfuneralhomes.com
