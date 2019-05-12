Morning Call Obituaries
David J. Miller

David J. Miller Obituary
David J. Miller, 67, of New Tripoli, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Cynthia L. (Peters) Miller. They were married on June 21, 1982. Born in Allentown on December 28, 1951, he was the son of the late Colombo Dalmas and Jean Miller. David was US Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War. He held various jobs over the years, most recently working as a truck driver. David was a member of Ontelaunee Rod & Gun Club.He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter: Samantha Miller; Sons: Shane and Cody Miller; 2 granddaughters; brothers: Michael, Keith & Terry Daddona.Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2019
