|
|
David J. Moses passed at his home on Saturday, January 18, 2020. He was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on September 4, 1943 to David A. and Frances (Joseph) Moses. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War by enlisting in the Navy after graduating from Allentown High School in 1961.
David was a member of St. George Orthodox Church, in Allentown for his entire life, serving on Parish Council and the Church Choir. He was employed by Lehigh County as an investigator for the Public Defender's office for 35 years.
David is survived by his loving wife Fay and their two daughters Lisa of Allentown, PA and Dawn of Lyndhurst, NJ. David and Fay celebrated their 50th Anniversary in June of this past year. Above all he was a devoted husband, loving father, and considered "Uncle" by many. Family was first and foremost in his life. Quite the jokester, David loved making people laugh and could usually be found with a smile on his face.
Additional survivors include his brothers Robert and Mitri, both of Allentown, sister-in-law Laura Irish as well as many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews. David was predeceased by his parents and sister, Georgeann.
All services will be held at St. George Orthodox Church located at 1011 Catasauqua Avenue in Allentown. Viewing will take place on Monday, January 20 between 6PM - 8PM. Calling hours on Tuesday, January 21 between 9AM - 11AM with service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either St. George Orthodox Church or local non-profit organization Angel 34, www.angel34.org/donate, where David used to volunteer. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020