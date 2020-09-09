Loving husband, dedicated father, and fun-loving grandpa, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was 68. Born in Allentown on January 15, 1952, Dave was a son of Caroline (Rote) and Noah Moyer (step-father); and Dick and Sis Moyer (father and step-mother). He resided in Macungie with his wife, Brenda (Bogert) Moyer. The two of them were blessed to share 50 years together.



Dave graduated from Emmaus High School in 1969 and earned an associates degree from Allentown Business School after serving six years in the Navy, spending five of those years stationed in Rota, Spain. Dave was a long-time regional manager for Varian and retired from Suppression Systems Inc. in 2011. He touched many young lives as a baseball and softball coach for the Alburtis Youth Association and served as the organization's president for many years.



Dave lived his life to the fullest and always brought joy and laughter to those around him. He was an avid Phillies and Steelers fan. He spent his retirement golfing, fishing, hunting, woodworking, playing shuffleboard, darts, poker, and spending time with his grandkids.



In addition to his wife, Brenda, Dave will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his son Derek, and wife, Denise, of Center Valley; his daughter Deanna Portz and husband, Andy, of Emmaus; four grandchildren, Sidnee and Cole Moyer, Austin and Abby Portz; brother Scott, and wife, Cindy, of Zionsville; sister Karen Mogel and husband, Craig, of Macungie; sister-in-law Susan Moyer, wife of Dave's late brother, Donald, of Gilbertsville; sisters-and-brothers-in-law Susie Moyer and husband, Bobby, of Emmaus; and Sharon MacDonald and husband, Stephen, of West Reading; step-mother Sis Moyer of Macungie; nieces, nephews and many, many friends.



Walk-through calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 26th, starting at 2:00 at Brookside Community Church, 3800 Brookside Road, Macungie. To limit lines, we ask-if possible-that family arrive at 2:00, neighbors around 3:00 and friends at 3:30. Dress is "Dave casual," Phillies, Steelers, or "golf" shirts encouraged. Feel free to bring a write-up of your favorite "Dave Stories" to share with the family or you can e-mail them to deannaportz@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to benefit Grow Christian Preschool can be made out to Brookside Community Church.



