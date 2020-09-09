1/1
David J. Moyer
1952 - 2020
Loving husband, dedicated father, and fun-loving grandpa, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. He was 68. Born in Allentown on January 15, 1952, Dave was a son of Caroline (Rote) and Noah Moyer (step-father); and Dick and Sis Moyer (father and step-mother). He resided in Macungie with his wife, Brenda (Bogert) Moyer. The two of them were blessed to share 50 years together.

Dave graduated from Emmaus High School in 1969 and earned an associates degree from Allentown Business School after serving six years in the Navy, spending five of those years stationed in Rota, Spain. Dave was a long-time regional manager for Varian and retired from Suppression Systems Inc. in 2011. He touched many young lives as a baseball and softball coach for the Alburtis Youth Association and served as the organization's president for many years.

Dave lived his life to the fullest and always brought joy and laughter to those around him. He was an avid Phillies and Steelers fan. He spent his retirement golfing, fishing, hunting, woodworking, playing shuffleboard, darts, poker, and spending time with his grandkids.

In addition to his wife, Brenda, Dave will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his son Derek, and wife, Denise, of Center Valley; his daughter Deanna Portz and husband, Andy, of Emmaus; four grandchildren, Sidnee and Cole Moyer, Austin and Abby Portz; brother Scott, and wife, Cindy, of Zionsville; sister Karen Mogel and husband, Craig, of Macungie; sister-in-law Susan Moyer, wife of Dave's late brother, Donald, of Gilbertsville; sisters-and-brothers-in-law Susie Moyer and husband, Bobby, of Emmaus; and Sharon MacDonald and husband, Stephen, of West Reading; step-mother Sis Moyer of Macungie; nieces, nephews and many, many friends.

Walk-through calling hours will be held on Saturday, September 26th, starting at 2:00 at Brookside Community Church, 3800 Brookside Road, Macungie. To limit lines, we ask-if possible-that family arrive at 2:00, neighbors around 3:00 and friends at 3:30. Dress is "Dave casual," Phillies, Steelers, or "golf" shirts encouraged. Feel free to bring a write-up of your favorite "Dave Stories" to share with the family or you can e-mail them to deannaportz@gmail.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to benefit Grow Christian Preschool can be made out to Brookside Community Church.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Calling hours
02:00 PM
Brookside Community Church
Memories & Condolences

4 entries
September 8, 2020
My condolences to the Moyer family. Dave was my softball coach and he really loved the game and coaching- no matter how red his face was telling us to run to home!
Lisa R
Student
September 8, 2020
Dave and I were childhood friends who grew up playing ball and enjoying scouting in our youth. Best friends thru high school and upon graduation we volunteered for the buddy system in the U.S. Navy. After we served we got back in touch and raised our families doin many of the same things camping, fishing, playing ball and golf every Sunday. Dave an avid Steelers fan and I an eagles fan but we both loved our Phillies. We started a poker game back in the early 80’s and was still going today. There are so many stories about Dave and his antics I could write a book! Fun and laughter was his middle name. I was blessed to have known the man I called my friend and I can still hear him laughing and will forever. I am so sorry for the families loss. Dave might be gone but his memories will never leave us
Bruce Bieber
Friend
September 8, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Dave's death. He was always upbeat and full of life and very, very funny. One of our class clowns with a big heart. I will miss him deeply, as will all members of our class. God bless you David; you certainly were a blessing to us.
Rob Stoneback
Classmate
September 8, 2020
Did not know David personally but I think I met him once when we were looking for a builder to buy a house and he lived in a house which that builder built. I know his daughter Deanna who was a good friend of my daughter. They were drum majors together at Emmaus high school. She talked often about her father being a big Steelers fan which was to my liking because we were all Steelers fans as well.The thing I know about him most is that he raised a beautiful caring daughter. I am sure she and her family will miss him terribly. My deepest sympathy to Deanna and all of her family. He will always be in your heart even though there will always be hole there And you will always miss him. Love to all Carol Conley
Carol conley
