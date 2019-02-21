David J. "Flyman" Tapler, 66, of Palmerton, passed away after a 2 ½ year battle with cancer, surrounded by family, on Tuesday February 19th, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. He was the longtime companion of Jewel Bertuzzi for 16 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late John and Rose (Bodish) Tapler. David was a member of St. Peter's Catholic Church in Coplay. A 1971 graduate of Central Catholic High School, he was employed in sales for the former PLEOA for many years before retiring. He was an avid fly fisherman and a member of Trout Unlimited.Surviving with his companion Jewel is a daughter Tiffany Tapler of Catasauqua, son Shawn of Wilmington, DE, brother Garry and his wife Kathy of Coplay, and sister Phyllis, wife of Kenneth Stoudt of Allentown. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30am on Tuesday February 26th, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church 4 S. 5th St. Coplay, PA 18037. There will be a calling period from 8-10am on Tuesday at Brubaker Funeral Home, 327 Chestnut Street, Coplay, PA 18037. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to LVHN, (memo line: Slemmer Cancer Survivorship Fund) PO Box 1883 Allentown, PA 18105-1883. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary