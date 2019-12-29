Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
4 Lillian Lane
Bangor, PA 18013
(610) 588-2128
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Colton Chapel on the campus of Lafayette College
Easton, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Colton Chapel on the campus of Lafayette College
Easton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Vilcek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Vilcek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Vilcek Obituary
David J. Vilcek, 63, of Mt. Bethel, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 24th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, East Stroudsburg, PA.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 PM on January 4, 2020 at Colton Chapel on the campus of Lafayette College in Easton, PA, with Fr. Stephen Maco officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 AM until 12 PM on Saturday, January 4th at Colton Chapel. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 436 S. Second Street, Bangor, PA 18013.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc - Bangor
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -