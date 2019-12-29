|
David J. Vilcek, 63, of Mt. Bethel, PA, passed away on Sunday, November 24th, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, East Stroudsburg, PA.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 PM on January 4, 2020 at Colton Chapel on the campus of Lafayette College in Easton, PA, with Fr. Stephen Maco officiating. Family and friends are invited to call from 10 AM until 12 PM on Saturday, January 4th at Colton Chapel. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gaffney Parsons Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., "Village of Johnsonville", Bangor, PA. Online condolences may be offered at gaffneyparsons.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 436 S. Second Street, Bangor, PA 18013.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 29, 2019