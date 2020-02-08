Home

David K. Ellison


1947 - 2020
David K. Ellison Obituary
David K. Ellison, 72, of Kempton, PA. passed away in his residence on February 6, 2020. He and his wife, Linda R. (Dunkelberger) Ellison, celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary in June 2019. Born in Allentown, PA., he was the son of the late Kenneth C. and Helen M. (Smith) Ellison. He was a 1965 graduate of Northwestern Lehigh High School. David was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the US Army. He was employed as a welder at Gardner Cryogenics, Division of Air Products, Allentown, PA., until retiring in 1991. He was a longtime donor at the Miller Blood Bank, having donated over 12 gallons of his blood, which was primarily used for transfusing infants. He was also a member of the Lynnport Fire Co. In addition to his loving wife, survivors include two sons, Peter D. (Michelle) Ellison of New Tripoli, PA., and John M. (Krista) Ellison of Lafayette Hill, PA.; one brother, Dennis C. Ellison of Allentown, PA. As per David's wishes, there will be no formal services. Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences for the family.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2020
