Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nativity Lutheran Church
4004 W. Tilghman St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Nativity Lutheran Church
4004 W. Tilghman St
Allentown, PA
View Map

David K. Monroe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David K. Monroe Obituary
David K. Monroe,85, of Whitehall, died March 2, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Plut) Monroe. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late A. Kyle and Alice (Froggatt) Monroe. David honorably served his country in the Army, where he was a marksman and shot on the rifle team. He worked for Buckeye Pipeline Company for 43 years, retiring in 1997 as district manager. He was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church. David was a mason. He loved hunting and was an avid golfer. He spent hours in his workshop drawing, painting, restoring stained glass and refinishing furniture. David is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Ann; son, Kyle Monroe and wife Marianne of Millersburg; daughter, Valerie wife of Len Myers of Fleetwood, Stephanie wife of Chris Maurer of Emmaus, and Lisa Balliet and her partner Doug Grammes of Coplay; brother, Robert Monroe of Los Gatos, CA; sister, Kathleen Taylor of Mexico; 7 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sat., March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 W. Tilghman St., Allentown. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -