David K. Monroe,85, of Whitehall, died March 2, 2020 in his residence. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Plut) Monroe. Born in Harrisburg, he was the son of the late A. Kyle and Alice (Froggatt) Monroe. David honorably served his country in the Army, where he was a marksman and shot on the rifle team. He worked for Buckeye Pipeline Company for 43 years, retiring in 1997 as district manager. He was a member of Nativity Lutheran Church. David was a mason. He loved hunting and was an avid golfer. He spent hours in his workshop drawing, painting, restoring stained glass and refinishing furniture. David is survived by his wife of 31 years, Mary Ann; son, Kyle Monroe and wife Marianne of Millersburg; daughter, Valerie wife of Len Myers of Fleetwood, Stephanie wife of Chris Maurer of Emmaus, and Lisa Balliet and her partner Doug Grammes of Coplay; brother, Robert Monroe of Los Gatos, CA; sister, Kathleen Taylor of Mexico; 7 grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sat., March 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 W. Tilghman St., Allentown. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 4, 2020