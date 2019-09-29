|
David Kachline, 87, of Quakertown died September 22. Husband of Ima Jo (Anderson) Kachline. Born in Quakertown son of the late Allen & Verda Mae (Fornorman) Kachline. He retired in 1991 from Insaco, Inc. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Korean War. David was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Quakertown. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters Linda Clymer, Terri Ufferman (Greg), Susan Hippeli (Paul), Joanne Trumbauer (Dave), and Barb Schlupp (John). Sister Anna Fluck (Bud), nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Predeceased by a brother Donald, and sisters Mary Bearn, Grace Fluck, & Kathryn Grimes. The family will hold a memorial service on Saturday, October 19, at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church 102 N. Hellertown Ave. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call 10:00 A.M-11:00 A.M. in the church. The C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 29, 2019