Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home - Lansdale
701 Derstine Avenue
Lansdale, PA 19446
215-855-3311
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Mennonite Church
630 York Ave.
Lansdale, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Mennonite Church
630 York Ave.
Lansdale, PA
David Kulp Obituary
David M. Kulp, 76, of Lansdale and Bethlehem, PA died suddenly of a heart attack on March 2, 2019. Born August 28, 1942 in Sellersville, he was a son of the late Gladys (Magee) and Linwood A. Kulp, Sr. David drove long haul trucks for North Penn Transfer for many years and was well known for his motorcycle trips with his beloved dog, Toots. He enlisted in the military as a young man and later attended Kings College in New York. Devoted to his animals, he was an avid landscaper, writer, music lover, and ultra-lite pilot. His gentle spirit, outgoing nature, and love of family only touched the surface of this unique man.Survivors include his children, J. Michelle Davis (Eric) of Moorestown, NJ, Jennifer R. Eckert (Charles "Chaz") of Telford, and David M. Kulp, Jr. of Ocala, Florida; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; his beloved dog, Roxie; two brothers, Linwood Kulp (Maryanne) of Green Lane, and Kenneth Kulp (Ruth Ann) of Lancaster; three sisters, Gladys Kulp (Jon Pond) of Juneau, AK, Ruth Wlodyga (Ronald) of Phoenixville, and Mary Jo Kulp of Newark, DE; and sister-in-law, Janice Howard of Slatington. He was preceded in death by a brother, Pastor John Kulp; his traveling companion, Toots; and his best bud, Bubba.Relatives and friends may call after 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 at Grace Mennonite Church, 630 York Ave., Lansdale, followed by the Funeral Service at 11:00. Burial will be in Saucon Mennonite Church Cemetery, Coopersburg, PA. Arrangements are by the Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in memory of David M. Kulp to Schools for Salone at www.schoolsforsalone.org.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 7, 2019
