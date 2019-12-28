Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Services
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
David L. Apgar
David L. Apgar, 73, of Kutztown, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019. He was the husband of Margaret "Peggy" (Loven) Apgar to whom he was married 19 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late George J. and Helen (Prendinger) Apgar. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Breinigville. He served in the US Marines during the Vietnam War and was a member of the . Before retiring, he worked many years as a pipefitter at AT&T. David enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.

Survivors: Wife Peggy; sons David, Mark and his wife Deborah, and Matthew; stepson Steven Hartley and his companion Debbie; stepdaughter Lisa Hartley-Bartenbach and her husband Joseph; brother George and his wife Betty; sister Betty Scott; he was a devoted Pop-Pop to his 7 grandchildren.

Services: 10:30 AM, Tuesday, December 31 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to any veterans organization. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 28, 2019
